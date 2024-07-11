Mutapa Investment Fund Gets US$2.2 Million Dividend From NOIC

7 minutes ago Thu, 11 Jul 2024 12:19:23 GMT

The Mutapa Investment Fund has received a 2023 dividend of ZiG31 million (US$2.2 million) from the National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (NOIC), one of over 20 state-owned companies that the sovereign wealth fund now runs.

NOIC is responsible for pipeline transportation of petroleum products and storage in strategic depots across the country and also offers blending services on behalf of clients at its depots.

According to newZWire, the dividend adds to the US$1 million dividend that NOIC declared for 2022. Simba Chinyemba, chief investment officer at Mutapa, said:

