Former MDC MP Joins ZANU PF

6 minutes ago Fri, 12 Jul 2024 06:39:00 GMT

Former Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) MP Takalani Matibe has crossed over to the governing party, ZANU PF.

Matibe served as the Member of Parliament for Chegutu West from 2008 to 2013, and he contested the seat as an independent candidate in the 2023 general elections but did not succeed.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com on Wednesday, Matibe, who had previously been associated with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) before his defection, explained that he chose to join the ruling party after recognising ZANU PF’s resilience, describing it as “unconquerable.” Said Matibe:

