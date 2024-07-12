Former MDC MP Joins ZANU PF
Former Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) MP Takalani Matibe has crossed over to the governing party, ZANU PF.
Matibe served as the Member of Parliament for Chegutu West from 2008 to 2013, and he contested the seat as an independent candidate in the 2023 general elections but did not succeed.
In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com on Wednesday, Matibe, who had previously been associated with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) before his defection, explained that he chose to join the ruling party after recognising ZANU PF’s resilience, describing it as “unconquerable.” Said Matibe:
My decision to join ZANU PF was motivated by the fact that ZANU PF is unconquerable, and no amount of opposition political activism can dislodge it for a very long time. Besides, there is no longer an opposition party to talk about in Zimbabwe.
So, instead of opposing for the sake of it, l felt the need to join ZANU PF under the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa who is building roads, dams and other infrastructure which wasn’t the case during the late former president Robert Mugabe’s era.
He also criticized former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa for reportedly personalising the party and marginalising other senior party members. Said Matibe:
Look at how Nero (Chamisa) was sidelining some of us in the whole agenda. I need to be relevant to my country and play my part in building it, so l joined the ruling party which is inclusive and concerned about development.
Matibe recently completed his studies at the Chitepo School of Ideology, located at Dadaya National Youth Training Centre in Midlands, where he underwent Marxist indoctrination.
More: Pindula News