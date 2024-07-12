Gokwe Woman Dumps Newborn In Baobab Trunk Cavity
A woman from Gokwe, Deline Kademaunga, has been arrested for infanticide. It is alleged that on July 5th, 2024, Kademaunga secretly gave birth and then proceeded to dump the newborn child’s body in the hollow trunk of a baobab tree.
According to the police, Kademaunga, a resident of Kademaunga Village in Gokwe South, gave birth to a baby boy who later died under unclear circumstances.
The suspect is accused of disposing of the newborn’s body by placing it inside the cavity of a baobab tree trunk. Police said:
In a separate incident, Daisy Ivy Makanaka (25), a woman from Mwenezi, has been arrested in connection with a murder case that occurred on Wednesday in Masvosva Village.
Police say Makanaka attacked her husband, Talent Golden Masuku (40), striking him on the head with a log and stabbing him in the back with a kitchen knife. Masuku tragically died on the spot.
Furthermore, Makanaka is also accused of striking Shingirai Mativenga (44), Masuku’s ex-wife, on the head with a log and biting her on the cheek.
She had found Masuku in the company of his ex-wife, Mativenga.
