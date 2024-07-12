Gokwe Woman Dumps Newborn In Baobab Trunk Cavity

4 minutes ago Fri, 12 Jul 2024 12:26:34 GMT

A woman from Gokwe, Deline Kademaunga, has been arrested for infanticide. It is alleged that on July 5th, 2024, Kademaunga secretly gave birth and then proceeded to dump the newborn child’s body in the hollow trunk of a baobab tree.

According to the police, Kademaunga, a resident of Kademaunga Village in Gokwe South, gave birth to a baby boy who later died under unclear circumstances.

The suspect is accused of disposing of the newborn’s body by placing it inside the cavity of a baobab tree trunk. Police said:

