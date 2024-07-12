Viral Video Assault Victim "Bleeding Continuously", Says Mother

I am appealing for help to access medical examination costs for my daughter. My daughter is alive and writhing in pain. I have used the little I had as a widow and I have nothing more, she has yet to undergo other examinations as well as attend court. Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

The five individuals accused of carrying out the brutal attack and stripping the 18-year-old woman naked in Mupfuuri Village have been identified as Vimbai Mike (19), Rudo Manjere (17), Lilly Rose Munyoro (16), Lillian Chido Munyoro (17), and Sandra Vhumbunu.

The attackers filmed the vicious assault, and they were subsequently arrested after the disturbing video footage went viral.

On Thursday, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that the five alleged assailants were apprehended on Wednesday and have been charged with the crime of aggravated indecent assault. He said:

Investigations by the police revealed that on July 4, at 11 00 hours, Rudo Manjere, Lilly Rose Munyoro and Lillian Chido Munyoro lured the victim, Mavis Mada, to Vimbai Mike’s homestead at Mupfuuri Village, Hwedza, on the pretext that they wanted to give her vegetable seedlings. The five suspects took turns to assault the victim with switches and went on to insert three sticks into the victim’s private parts whilst recording a video. The victim fell unconscious and the suspects poured water on her before freeing her naked at 1500 hours. The arrest of the suspects led to the recovery of a Vivo cellphone which was used to record the assault incident. Vimbai Mike is detained in Police custody while the other four suspects, who are juveniles, have been released in custody of their parents and they will be taken to court for the due processes of the law to take its course. The complainant is alive and is currently receiving medical attention at Mount St Mary’s Hospital.

