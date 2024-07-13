Four Harare City Council Officials Arrested For Criminal Abuse Of Duty

4 minutes ago Sat, 13 Jul 2024 05:47:22 GMT

Four Harare City Council officials were this week arraigned before the Harare Magistrates Court facing charges of Criminal Abuse of Duty as Public Officers.

The four accused persons are Never Murerwa (62), Jabulani Mukomazi (44), Denford Zhungu (69) and Tawanda Mutenhabundo (29) who are Manager Supply Chain, Principal Buyer, Principal Accountant and Engineering Technician in the City of Harare respectively.

It is the State’s case that on 15 March 2024, the City of Harare flighted an invitation to tender for the rehabilitation of street lighting across the city. Said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA):

