Oppah Muchinguri’s Daughter Arrested On Fraud Charges

Tanya’s arrest marks the second time in 2024 that the child of a Cabinet Minister has been taken into custody.

In May, Neville Mutsvangwa, the son of Women’s Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, was arrested on charges of illegal currency dealing.

Neville and his two alleged accomplices spent nearly a month in remand prison before securing bail.

Following Neville’s arrest, Monica claimed that the arrest was “politically motivated” and accused Vice President Constantino Chiwenga of instigating the arrest.

