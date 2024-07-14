Oppah Muchinguri’s Daughter Arrested On Fraud Charges
Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri’s 35-year-old daughter, Tanya Rozina Rushesha, was arrested on Friday for alleged fraud, reported ZimLive.
Detectives from the police commercial crimes unit apprehended Tanya after three individuals filed complaints against her for alleged fraud. A police officer was quoted as saying:
She approached these business owners claiming to sell bulk fuel, and they placed large orders after giving her money. However, she has failed to deliver.Feedback
Tanya’s arrest marks the second time in 2024 that the child of a Cabinet Minister has been taken into custody.
In May, Neville Mutsvangwa, the son of Women’s Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, was arrested on charges of illegal currency dealing.
Neville and his two alleged accomplices spent nearly a month in remand prison before securing bail.
Following Neville’s arrest, Monica claimed that the arrest was “politically motivated” and accused Vice President Constantino Chiwenga of instigating the arrest.
