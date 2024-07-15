Highlanders Complete League Double Over Dynamos

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu expressed satisfaction with the victory, highlighting his team’s ability to keep a clean sheet.

I think there is nothing better in the league than for you to do a double against Dynamos. We managed to score two goals and we kept a clean sheet.

I think we played well and we could have come out with a bigger scoreline, especially looking at the number of scoring chances that we had.

We knew Dynamos would come at us in the first 15 minutes and that’s what they did. But we had to maintain our composure and after that, we started playing our normal game.

[This win] gives us a lot of motivation. We had played a lot of draws during the season. This is how we started in the first round; we managed to pick up maximum points.

We have done it again in the second round and we remain positive. It’s a big win for the team, but we must remain focused.