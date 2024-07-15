Mutapa Investment Fund Announces ESG Board Committee

As reported by NewsDay, MIF chief executive officer John Mangudya announced the ESG board committee at the Director of the Year Awards 2024.

In a speech read on his behalf by MIF’s chief investment officer, Simbarashe Chinyemba, Mangudya said:

Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

The Institute has been a leading voice on ESG and at Mutapa we have established an ESG board committee to ensure its critical focus is instilled in our portfolio companies. It is crucial to apply ESG in developing countries.

Mangudya urged business leaders to embrace responsible practices that prioritise both financial gains and positive social impacts.

The awards were organised by the Institute of Directors Zimbabwe (IODZ) and held under the theme, Celebrating Leadership Excellence and were split into 12 categories.

The event, themed “Celebrating Leadership Excellence”, was sponsored by the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration, Old Mutual Zimbabwe, and Econet Wireless Zimbabwe.

The prestigious Overall Director of the Year Award was presented to property investor Mashonaland Holdings, which also won the Director (Large & Listed) and Board of the Year Awards. The company’s chairperson, Grace Bema, was named Chairman of the Year.

Other notable winners included:

Report of the Year Award: Innscor Africa Limited

Best Diverse Corporation: First Capital Bank Zimbabwe

Best CEO: Regina Chinamasa, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority Commissioner General

Best SME Director: Clive Chisenye, CEO of Steelmate Zimbabwe

Woman Director of the Year: Chipo Mafunga, Co-founding and Managing Partner of Chimuka Mafunga Attorneys

Best Young Director: Arthur Matsaudza, Old Mutual Zimbabwe Digital Services Managing Director

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment