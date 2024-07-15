PSL 2024 Matchday 18 Results: FC Platinum Win Big, Bosso Beat DeMbare
In the latest Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) action, defending champions FC Platinum maintained their position at the top of the league table with a 3-1 victory over Chegutu Pirates at the Baobab Stadium on Sunday.
The Zvishavane-based platinum miners found the net through goals from Jarrison Selemani (19′), Davison Marowa (29′), and a late strike by Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya in the second half.
Chegutu Pirates managed to pull one back through a 74th-minute penalty conversion by Simba Domingo after FC Platinum defender Lawrence Mhlanga had handled the ball while trying to clear a corner kick.
With this result, FC Platinum now sits atop the PSL standings with 38 points, 5 ahead of second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars, who secured a 1-0 win over Arenel Movers on Saturday.
Elsewhere, Simba Bhora, currently in third place, also have 33 points, the same as Ngezi Platinum Stars, after defeating Manica Diamonds, whose 10-game unbeaten run came to an end at Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva on Saturday.
Manica Diamonds now have 32 points from 9 wins, 5 draws, and 4 losses.
In other matches, Chicken Inn and CAPS United played out a goalless draw at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo, with Chicken Inn now on 24 points and CAPS United on 23 points.
In the highly anticipated “Battle of Zimbabwe” derby, Highlanders secured a 2-0 victory over Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium.
Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 18 results at a glance:
Saturday, 13 July 2024
Bikita Minerals 0-1 Herentals College
Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-0 Arenel Movers
Simba Bhora 1-0 Manica Diamonds
Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 Green Fuel
Yadah Stars 1-1 Hwange
Sunday, 14 July 2024
Chicken Inn 0-0 CAPS United
Chegutu Pirates 1-3 FC Platinum
TelOne 1-1 ZPC Kariba
Dynamos 0-2 Highlanders
