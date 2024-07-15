PSL 2024 Matchday 18 Results: FC Platinum Win Big, Bosso Beat DeMbare

4 minutes ago Mon, 15 Jul 2024 10:04:37 GMT

In the latest Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) action, defending champions FC Platinum maintained their position at the top of the league table with a 3-1 victory over Chegutu Pirates at the Baobab Stadium on Sunday.

The Zvishavane-based platinum miners found the net through goals from Jarrison Selemani (19′), Davison Marowa (29′), and a late strike by Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya in the second half.

Chegutu Pirates managed to pull one back through a 74th-minute penalty conversion by Simba Domingo after FC Platinum defender Lawrence Mhlanga had handled the ball while trying to clear a corner kick.

