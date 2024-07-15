US$15 000, 20 Grammes Gold Stolen In Mutasa Village Robbery

8 minutes ago Mon, 15 Jul 2024 05:48:13 GMT

Three people were robbed of US$15 000 cash, 20 grammes of gold and various clothes by five unknown suspects in Mberi Village, Mutasa, on 08 July 2024.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the assailants attacked the victims with machetes before robbing them of cash, gold and various items of clothing.

After the attack, the suspects quickly fled the scene using one of the complainants’ vehicles – a white Nissan Serena with registration number AFY 4673 which was loaded with 10 x 50 kilogramme bags of maize.

