US$15 000, 20 Grammes Gold Stolen In Mutasa Village Robbery
Three people were robbed of US$15 000 cash, 20 grammes of gold and various clothes by five unknown suspects in Mberi Village, Mutasa, on 08 July 2024.
According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the assailants attacked the victims with machetes before robbing them of cash, gold and various items of clothing.
After the attack, the suspects quickly fled the scene using one of the complainants’ vehicles – a white Nissan Serena with registration number AFY 4673 which was loaded with 10 x 50 kilogramme bags of maize.
The three victims sustained varying degrees of injury during the assault and were subsequently transported to a hospital in Mutare for medical treatment.
Police in Penhalonga are now appealing to the public for any information that could assist their ongoing investigation.
