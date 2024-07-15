Varun Beverages Plans To Set Up Production Units For PepsiCo In Zimbabwe

6 minutes ago Mon, 15 Jul 2024 13:25:06 GMT

Varun Beverages Ltd, a franchise partner of PepsiCo, has announced that its two subsidiaries plan to enter into an agreement with the multinational food and beverages giant to manufacture, distribute, and sell the snacks brand “Simba Munchiez” in Zimbabwe and Zambia, reported Business Standard.

According to a regulatory filing by Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL), the company plans to set up manufacturing units in Zimbabwe and Zambia, entailing an investment of US$7 million.

Through its subsidiaries – VFZ Varun Foods (Zimbabwe) Pvt Ltd (VFZ) and Varun Beverages (Zambia) Ltd (VBZ), VBL has discussed with PepsiCo to further strengthen and expand the latter’s footprint in the snacks portfolio within these two African markets.

Feedback