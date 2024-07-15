Viral Video Victim Receives Free Medical Treatment And Nursing Aide Training

Pacific 24hr Hospital is extending our gesture to offer Mavis a three-month full training Nurse Aide course. This course has both theory and practical attachment for three months. Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543 Pacific 24hr Hospital is going to fund the full bill of the training; full uniform sets and also fund food and accommodation throughout the 90 days of training. This training gesture is to empower the girl child Mavis so that she becomes self-sufficient.

According to H-Metro, Mada failed her Ordinary Level examinations two years ago and has been living with her grandmother, as her mother works as a housemaid in Harare.

Mada’s father passed away some time ago, leaving the family in a very difficult financial situation.

The assault on Mada was particularly brutal, as the five assailants reportedly abused her for four hours.

They even inserted three sticks into her private parts, causing her to bleed continuously since the attack, as revealed by her mother.

Examinations conducted so far have indicated that Mada has sustained numerous bruises and scars all over her body as a result of the savage assault. She is still in severe pain and is walking with a noticeable limp.

Further medical checks, including X-rays of Mada’s chest, legs, and pelvis, did not reveal any fractures.

Her assailants were identified by the police as Vimbai Mike (19), Rudo Manjere (17), Lilly Rose Munyoro (16), Lillian Chido Munyoro (17), and Sandra Vhumbunu.

The attackers filmed the vicious assault, and they were subsequently arrested after the disturbing video footage went viral.

The motive behind the attack has not been confirmed but reports suggest that Mada was allegedly accused of spreading rumours about two of the assailants who are married women.

This accusation then prompted the assailants to team up with the other three perpetrators to carry out the horrific torture and assault against Mada.

