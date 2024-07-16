Chinese National Filmed Torturing Local Miners In Bindura

The Chinese national is said to have carried out this alleged torture over claims that the Zimbabwean workers had stolen an unspecified amount of diesel from the mine. A statement accompanying the video reads:

The incident is a stark reminder of the exploitation and mistreatment of Zimbabwean workers by foreign investors, and the government’s failure to protect its citizens. We urge all citizens to share the video and join us in demanding justice for the affected worker. Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

The Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) condemned the incident, describing it as “appalling, vile, inhumane and savage.”

ZMF, which represents miners across the country, urged the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), to arrest the Chinese national. It said:

This barbaric act is a blatant violation of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which guarantees the right to personal security and freedom from torture or cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment. We will not stand idly while our members are subjected to such egregious abuse. ZMF vehemently condemns this despicable act and demands immediate arrest and prosecution of the Chinese boss responsible, a thorough investigation into the mine’s labour practices and swift action against any violations.

Over the years, there have been recurring reports of Zimbabwean workers facing abuse at the hands of their Chinese employers, often with little consequence.

In one recent incident in May 2024, a 58-year-old Chinese miner named Cai Yulong allegedly shot and killed a man from Chief Njelele in Gokwe after the victim and his colleague encroached into Cai’s mining claim in Zhombe, Midlands Province. Cai also reportedly injured the victim’s colleague during the incident.

Just last month, a 51-year-old Chinese national was arraigned before the Gweru Magistrates’ Court on allegations of raping and impregnating a 17-year-old local girl.

