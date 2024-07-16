Churu Farm, Glenview Serial Rapist And Robber Sentenced To 85 Years Imprisonment

6 minutes ago Tue, 16 Jul 2024 08:50:34 GMT

A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to 85 years in prison by the Harare Magistrates’ Court after he was found guilty on a staggering 14 counts of rape, 2 counts of attempted rape, 13 counts of robbery, and a single count of unlawful entry.

The State successfully proved that the accused individual had gone on a prolonged crime spree, committing a series of robberies as well as various sexual offences over the period from December 2021 to January 2023.

The man’s criminal rampage targeted residents living in and around the Churu Farm and Glenview areas of Harare.

Feedback