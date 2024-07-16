Churu Farm, Glenview Serial Rapist And Robber Sentenced To 85 Years Imprisonment
A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to 85 years in prison by the Harare Magistrates’ Court after he was found guilty on a staggering 14 counts of rape, 2 counts of attempted rape, 13 counts of robbery, and a single count of unlawful entry.
The State successfully proved that the accused individual had gone on a prolonged crime spree, committing a series of robberies as well as various sexual offences over the period from December 2021 to January 2023.
The man’s criminal rampage targeted residents living in and around the Churu Farm and Glenview areas of Harare.
The modus operandi of the accused was to break into the homes of his victims, where he would threaten them with weapons such as iron bars, screwdrivers, kitchen knives, or catapults, before proceeding to rob and rape them.
The accused man was eventually apprehended by members of the public on Churu Farm on January 24, 2023.
Following the trial, he was sentenced to a total of 85 years in prison, with 10 years of the sentence suspended.
More: Pindula News