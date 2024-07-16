Mike Chimombe And Moses Mpofu Denied Bail

Chimombe and Mpofu will return to court on August 7, 2024, for indictment, as the trial will be heard at the High Court.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje alleged that Mpofu and Chimombe forged documents to secure the tender to supply 600,000 goats under the Presidential Goat Scheme.

Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

He said investigations revealed that Blackdeck Pvt Ltd, the company linked to the accused, which they allegedly used to defraud the government, did not have a valid tax clearance.

The reference on the NSSA compliance certificate was issued to a different company, according to the prosecution.

It is alleged that Blackdeck Pvt Ltd was de-registered from the NSSA system in January 2016.

The court heard that acting on the misrepresentation, on 16 November 2021 the Ministry of Lands entered into an agreement with Blackdeck for the supply of 632 001 goats valued at US$87,7 million.

Between April and June 2022, the ministry transferred ZWL1.6 billion, which was equivalent to US$7 712 197, into the company’s bank account.

Consequently, their contract was cancelled on 29 August 2022 after Chimombe and Mpofu only supplied 4 208 goats valued at US$331 445.

They went on to convert US$7 380 751 to their personal use.

Critics argued that Chimombe and Mpofu’s arrest may be in retaliation for exposing alleged underhand deals between Wicknell Chivayo and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), which implicated several high-ranking government officials.

Chivayo is an ex-convict and an associate of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, as well as a ZANU PF donor

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment