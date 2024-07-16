Mnangagwa Condemns Attempted Assassination Of Donald Trump

On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to extend to you, my heartfelt sympathy and condemnation of the cowardly attack, which also led to loss of life.

We stand in solidarity with the Government and people of the United States in the wake of this unfortunate and tragic development.

We wish the former President and the others who were injured, a speedy recovery, and express our condolences to the family of the deceased.

Trump was the target of an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday evening.

Shots were fired at around 6:10 PM ET, about 8 minutes after Trump went on the stage at the rally.

Trump quickly crouched behind his lectern as Secret Service agents rushed to shield him.

Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief attending the rally, was shot and killed while protecting his family.

Secret Service counter snipers shot and killed the assailant, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

