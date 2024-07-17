Pindula|Search Pindula
Schools Allowed To Conduct Vacation Lessons During August Holiday

5 minutes agoWed, 17 Jul 2024 11:32:56 GMT
The government, through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, has authorised schools to conduct vacation lessons from August 19 to August 30, 2024, targeting examination classes – specifically, Grade 7, Form 4, and Form 6 students.

The fees for these vacation lessons have been set at the following rates per learning area (in US dollars): Grade 7 – $2, Form 4 – $3, and Form 6 – $5. Boarding students will be required to pay an extra $4 per day.

However, parents are allowed to pay in the currency of their choice.

