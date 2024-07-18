Amnesty International Calls For "Unconditional" Release Of Detained CCC Activists

9 minutes ago Thu, 18 Jul 2024 05:56:37 GMT

Amnesty International has urged Zimbabwean authorities to immediately and unconditionally release over 70 opposition members which it said were detained solely for the peaceful exercise of their human rights.

The detained individuals are members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, and they were arrested on June 16, 2024, while gathered at the home of the party’s interim leader, Jameson Timba.

Both the Magistrates Court and the High Court have denied them bail since their arrest.

Feedback