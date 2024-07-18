Bulawayo Teacher Sentenced To 30 Years For Raping Stepdaughter
A 58-year-old teacher from Bulawayo has been sentenced to 30 years in jail for repeatedly raping his 21-year-old stepdaughter.
The teacher, whose identity has been withheld to protect the victim, was arraigned before the Western Commonage Magistrates’ Court for four separate incidents of rape against his stepdaughter.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the abuse began in February 2024 when the accused entered the complainant’s bedroom and raped her after threatening to kill her mother if she reported the incident.
On other occasions, the teacher forced the complainant to engage in sexual relations without her consent. In one instance, he made her undress at knifepoint in her bedroom before raping her, threatening to kill her if she resisted.
In March, the accused person found the complainant sleeping in her bedroom and raped her again.
The teacher was ultimately sentenced to 30 years in prison for his heinous crimes against his stepdaughter.
