Bulawayo Teacher Sentenced To 30 Years For Raping Stepdaughter

6 minutes ago Thu, 18 Jul 2024 17:54:54 GMT

A 58-year-old teacher from Bulawayo has been sentenced to 30 years in jail for repeatedly raping his 21-year-old stepdaughter.

The teacher, whose identity has been withheld to protect the victim, was arraigned before the Western Commonage Magistrates’ Court for four separate incidents of rape against his stepdaughter.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the abuse began in February 2024 when the accused entered the complainant’s bedroom and raped her after threatening to kill her mother if she reported the incident.

