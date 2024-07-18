High Court Overturns Convictions Of Pro-Chamisa Supporters From Gutu West

The two Justices declared that the convictions and sentences of the five CCC supporters were erroneous and subsequently ordered their release.

The five were initially convicted on February 27, 2024, following their arrest in the aftermath of clashes between ZANU PF members and supporters of former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa at an opposition campaign rally at Chiriga Business Centre in Gutu West.

ZANU PF members allegedly disrupted the police-approved rally, and law enforcement blocked all routes leading to the rally venue, preventing Chamisa from addressing the citizens.

Mureri who took over the case after the initial lawyer Mutema from the NGO Forum failed to appear in court on the judgment day.

The five were initially charged with public violence under Section 36(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 09:23.

The CCC supporters were each sentenced to 12-month prison terms, with 3 months of the sentence suspended for 5 years.

Before their release on bail following an appeal by Mureri, the individuals spent three weeks incarcerated in Gutu, Mutimurefu, and Remand prisons.

The CCC supporters were allegedly physically assaulted and injured by ZANU PF members led by Robson Gahadzika.

However, the police have yet to arrest Gahadzika or any other ZANU PF members believed to be involved in the attack

