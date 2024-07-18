ZACC, NPA Go After Sabhuku Land Deals

7 minutes ago Thu, 18 Jul 2024 09:29:44 GMT

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have warned traditional leaders against the illegal parcelling out of land. They have made it clear that those found engaging in such unlawful practices will face prosecution.

This warning was delivered at an anti-corruption indaba hosted by Transparency International Zimbabwe, in partnership with ZACC, the NPA, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), and other key stakeholders.

In a speech read on his behalf by Commissioner Mabel Ndakaripa Munyuki-Hungwe, ZACC chairperson Michael Reza said village heads were among the chief culprits and warned of stiff penalties. Said Reza (via The Herald):

