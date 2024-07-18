ZACC, NPA Go After Sabhuku Land Deals
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have warned traditional leaders against the illegal parcelling out of land. They have made it clear that those found engaging in such unlawful practices will face prosecution.
This warning was delivered at an anti-corruption indaba hosted by Transparency International Zimbabwe, in partnership with ZACC, the NPA, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), and other key stakeholders.
In a speech read on his behalf by Commissioner Mabel Ndakaripa Munyuki-Hungwe, ZACC chairperson Michael Reza said village heads were among the chief culprits and warned of stiff penalties. Said Reza (via The Herald):
I want to stress that we cannot afford to let corruption go unchecked in land allocation.
We believe that managing these resources based on our heritage is sacrosanct.
We must always remember that these resources belong not to us or the past generation, but to future generations, hence the need for sustainable management, especially in light of the devastating effects of climate change.
Reza said ZACC had launched anti-corruption awareness programmes to curb widespread corruption in land allocation. He said:
The commission has engaged citizens in Masvingo, Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland South provinces, equipping them with information to detect, avoid and report corruption in their localities.
The illegal parcelling of wetlands, destruction of river banks and mountains, and other ecologically sensitive zones remain a concern.
Uncontrolled parcelling of sensitive environmental areas has severe consequences for the ecosystem and economy.
In a speech read on her behalf by the acting Deputy Prosecutor-General Justin Uladi, Prosecutor General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said that anyone who pays or receives a bribe in land deals will be prosecuted. She said:
These cases involve double allocation of stands, and unlawful land parcelling, and involve senior rural district council and urban council officers.
We are pleased that the public is reporting these cases. We encourage the public to desist from paying for land.
Land allocation follows proper procedures through rural district councils or urban councils, and applications must be filed accordingly.
Bribing traditional leaders or council workers for land is prohibited. Anyone who pays or receives a bribe will be prosecuted, and the bribe will be forfeited to the State.
Numerous village heads across Zimbabwe are accused of illegally allocating or selling state-owned land, particularly in peri-urban areas.
Several village heads have already been arrested and brought before the courts to face charges related to the unlawful sale of state land under their administration.
“Sabhuku land deals” refer to illegal transactions involving traditional leaders (village heads) and land seekers in Zimbabwe.
