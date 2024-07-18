Zimbabwe Police Identify Chinese National Accused Of Torturing Local Mine Workers

In a statement released on Wednesday, 17 July, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), confirmed that both the suspects and the complainants have been identified, and a thorough investigation is now underway to establish the full details of what transpired. Police said:

Reference is made to a video which went viral on social media platforms depicting two handcuffed complainants being lifted by a frontend loader at the instigation of two suspects at Makanga Mine, Hereford Farm, Bindura.

The ZRP confirms that the suspects and complainants have been identified in connection with the incident which occurred on 13/07/24. Investigations are in progress.

In the wake of the disturbing incident at the Makanga Mine, the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF), which represents miners across the country, has strongly condemned the alleged actions of the Chinese national.

The ZMF described the incident as “appalling, vile, inhumane and savage” and has called for the immediate arrest of the Chinese manager.

This incident has further reinforced a common perception among many ordinary Zimbabweans that the Chinese nationals operating in the country are often perceived to be above the law.

There is a widespread belief that the Chinese can violate the laws of Zimbabwe and infringe on the human rights of the local population with impunity.

Over the years, there have been recurring reports of Zimbabwean workers facing abuse at the hands of their Chinese employers, often with little consequence.

In one recent incident in May 2024, a 58-year-old Chinese miner named Cai Yulong allegedly shot and killed a man from Chief Njelele in Gokwe after the victim and his colleague encroached into Cai’s mining claim in Zhombe, Midlands Province. Cai also reportedly injured the victim’s colleague during the incident.

Just last month, a 51-year-old Chinese national was arraigned before the Gweru Magistrates’ Court on allegations of raping and impregnating a 17-year-old local girl.

More: Pindula News

