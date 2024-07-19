Blue Circle Bus Armed Robbers Arrested

The other two suspects, Elphias Mugurugudze and Talent Ndou remain at large.

During the heist, the suspects made off with US$8,621 and ZAR 62,070. Said Comm. Nyathi:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Ashton Siziva (26), Sauro Dadirai (24) and Phineas Shumba (25) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at Vilivili Bus Stop, Mwenezi along Masvingo- Beitbridge Road in which a Blue Circle bus bound for Beitbridge from Harare, carrying 33 passengers, was robbed on 17th July 2024. Five suspects, who were aboard the bus from Harare to Beitbridge, armed with a pistol and knives, robbed the passengers US$8 621.00 and ZAR 62 070.00 cash before firing two shots in the air. On 18th July 2024, Police in Mwenezi acted on the received information and arrested Ashton Siziva, Sauro Dadirai and Phineas Shumba at Maporisa Business Centre, Maranda, Mwenezi. The arrest of the three armed robbery suspects led to the recovery of a pistol loaded with two 9 mm rounds, ZAR7 000.00, US$500.00, two Blue Circle bus tickets and a balaclava. The other two suspects only identified as Elphias Mugurugudze and Talent Ndou are still at large. Investigations are underway.

According to NewsDay, the arrests of the three bus robbery suspects were linked to a dispute over a woman.

The suspects allegedly flashed a firearm and displayed wads of stolen cash in an attempt to impress and win the affection of the woman.

However, unbeknownst to them, the woman they were vying for turned out to be a soldier.

While the woman initially played along, she ultimately tipped off a police officer about the suspects’ behaviour and whereabouts leading to the eventual arrest of the three suspects.

