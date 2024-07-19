HEXCO Fails To Pay Examiners

7 minutes ago Fri, 19 Jul 2024 13:18:43 GMT

The Higher Education Examination Council (HEXCO) has reportedly failed to pay more than 300 lecturers who have been marking examination papers at Harare Polytechnic College since the marking exercise began on July 11, 2024.

The affected lecturers are from various polytechnic institutions, vocational training colleges, and independent colleges across the country.

Some of the lecturers who spoke to NewsDay claim to have sacrificed their limited personal resources to travel to Harare and participate in the marking exercise. Said one lecturer:

