Police Officers Steal Drought Relief Maize

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident occurred on June 13, 2024, around 4 PM, at Alheit Business Centre, Basera.

The second accused, Allen Hamandishe, was tasked with escorting a truck carrying 370 x 50kg of maize meant for drought relief to the ZRP Basera Police Camp for safekeeping.

Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

Shepherd Masundidzire, the sixth accused, drove the truck and parked it at the police camp at 7 PM. However, the six accused individuals allegedly hatched a plan to steal a portion of the consignment.

The state alleges that three of the accused returned around 9:30 PM and drove the truck to Chimombe Clinic, where they met the third, fourth, and fifth accused persons. They then offloaded 170 x 50kg of the maize.

The theft was discovered when the maize was being distributed, and investigations led to the arrest of the accused individuals. The total value of the stolen maize is estimated at US$3,646.

The accused persons were denied bail on Friday morning and will appear in court again on August 1, 2024.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment