POTRAZ Approves Starlink Partner, IMC's Internet Service Licence Application

Competition is healthy, and IMC will no doubt increase competition and innovation in the Zimbabwe internet market, which should lead to lower prices and better quality for consumers. This is no doubt a game changer for customers where other internet solutions are either unattainable or cost-prohibitive. Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543 IMC is poised to tap into new technologies that will revolutionise our economy and align with the President’s goal of Vision 2030 of making reliable connectivity accessible to every person in Zimbabwe and embracing a digital future that leaves no one and no place behind. This now allows IMC to play its part in helping realise this vision. Our service offering will leverage cutting-edge satellite technology and prioritise customer satisfaction to bridge the digital divide, providing equal opportunities to all and making sure we leave no one behind.

POTRAZ Director General Gift Machengete confirmed that the regulator had approved the application by IMC Communications for the ISP licence.

The Herald reported sources as saying IMC has paid a one-time permit fee of US$575,000 to operate in Zimbabwe.

In addition, IMC will be required to pay an annual licensing fee equivalent to 2% of its gross turnover, as well as a 1.5% universal services fund (USF) contribution based on its total revenue.

POTRAZ is said to be in the advanced stages of processing a license application for Starlink after the company paid the initial application fees.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment