Suspect Killed In Shootout With Police In Domboramwari

They were also linked to a US$10,650 heist at a service station in Chinhamo, Hatfield, Harare, on March 29, 2024. Reads the statement:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Thembinkosi Matutu (47) and Batsirai Hutsi (21) as well as the death of Norest Prosper Mutambudzi (48) following a shootout incident in Epworth on 17th and 18th July 2024.

This follows the arrest of Innocent Chawaguta (37), Tafadzwa Chirinda Charute (36), Owen Mbayi (37), Promise Mussa (36), Tapiwa Chigwaze (39), Winston Matizanadzo (46), Kamuriwo Mudziwaona (39), Farai Chauke (38), Simbarashe Vhazhure (33), John Manobo (34) and Happy Matombo (58), in connection with a spate of robbery cases which occurred in and around Harare from May 2022 to April 2024.

On 17th July 2024, detectives from CID Homicide, Harare acted on received information and arrested Thembinkosi Matutu at his residence in Chinamano Extension, Epworth.

Thembinkosi Matutu implicated Norest Prosper Mutambudzi and Batsirai Hutsi as his accomplices.

Thembinkosi Matutu lured Norest Prosper Mutambudzi to Domboramwari, Epworth where the detectives had mounted an ambush.

On seeing the detectives, Norest Prosper Mutambudzi withdrew a firearm from his waist and a shootout ensued.

Resultantly, Norest Prosper Mutambudzi was shot in the abdomen and was ferried to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for treatment where he was pronounced dead upon admission.

The detectives managed to recover a 9mm pistol with three live rounds and 2 X 9mm spent cartridges at the scene.

On 18th July 2024, Batsirai Hutsi (21) was arrested at Muza Shopping Area, Epworth after a shootout.

The suspect’s arrest led to the recovery of a magazine with 8 X 9mm rounds, a .38 special Smith and Wesson revolver with one live round and a 9mm Llama pistol.

The suspects are being linked to 10 cases of robbery including the one which occurred on 16th May 2022 at a security company in Harare where US$142 995.00 and six firearms were stolen as well as a robbery case which occurred on 29th March 2024 at a service station in Chinhamo, Hatfield, Harare where US$10 650.00 was stolen.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against armed robbery cases in the country.

The crack teams set up by the Zimbabwe Republic Police command are alert and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour.