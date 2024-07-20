2024 PSL Season: Matchday 19 Fixtures And Venues - FC Platinum Host Ngezi Platinum Stars

4 minutes ago Sat, 20 Jul 2024 06:00:59 GMT

The highly anticipated top-of-the-table clash between league leaders FC Platinum and their closest rivals Ngezi Platinum Stars undoubtedly takes centre stage in matchday 19 of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL).

FC Platinum currently sit comfortably atop the standings with 38 points, while Ngezi Platinum Stars trail them closely in second place with 33 points.

The encounter presents a golden opportunity for Ngezi Platinum Stars to reduce the gap to just 2 points as they seek to dethrone FC Platinum from the summit.

