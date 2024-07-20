2024 PSL Season: Matchday 19 Fixtures And Venues - FC Platinum Host Ngezi Platinum Stars
The highly anticipated top-of-the-table clash between league leaders FC Platinum and their closest rivals Ngezi Platinum Stars undoubtedly takes centre stage in matchday 19 of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL).
FC Platinum currently sit comfortably atop the standings with 38 points, while Ngezi Platinum Stars trail them closely in second place with 33 points.
The encounter presents a golden opportunity for Ngezi Platinum Stars to reduce the gap to just 2 points as they seek to dethrone FC Platinum from the summit.
Third-placed Simba Bhora, who are level on points with Ngezi Platinum Stars, will Green Fuel at the Green Fuel Arena.
Elsewhere, Highlanders, fresh off a convincing 2-0 victory over Dynamos, will host Bulawayo Chiefs on Sunday.
CAPS United will lock horns with Herentals College at Rufaro Stadium, while Dynamos will make the trip to the Colliery to take on Hwange.
Below is the full fixture list:
Saturday, 20 July 2024
Yadah vs Bikita Minerals (Heart Stadium)
Green Fuel vs Simba Bhora (Green Fuel Arena)
ZPC Kariba vs Chegutu Pirates (Nyamhunga Stadium)
FC Platinum vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Mandava Stadium)
Arenel Movers vs Chicken Inn (Luveve Stadium)
Sunday, 21 July 2024
Hwange vs Dynamos (Colliery Stadium)
Highlanders vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields Stadium)
Manica Diamonds vs TelOne (Sakubva Stadium)
CAPS United vs Herentals College (Rufaro Stadium)
More: Pindula News