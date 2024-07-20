Churches Welcome ED's Pledge Not To Seek A Third Term

6 minutes ago Sat, 20 Jul 2024 06:49:34 GMT

The Heads of Christian Denominations in Zimbabwe (ZHOCD) have welcomed the recent statement made by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, affirming his commitment to uphold the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

ZHOCD is an umbrella body that comprises prominent Christian organizations, including the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ), the Union for Development of Apostolic Churches in Zimbabwe Africa (UDACIZA), the Zimbabwe Catholics Bishops Conference (ZCBC), and the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC).

In his address at the commissioning of the Mutare Teachers College’s fruit juice and water processing plant on July 4, 2024, President Mnangagwa pledged not to seek a third term in office, thereby reaffirming his respect for the constitutional mandate that limits the presidential term to two terms.

