Neville Mutsvangwa's Trial Fails To Commence

7 minutes ago Sat, 20 Jul 2024 05:30:30 GMT

The trial of Neville Mutsvangwa failed to commence as scheduled on Thursday, with the State citing the need to finalise its investigations before proceeding with the case.

Neville and two alleged accomplices, Simbarashe Tichingana and Elias Majachani, are facing charges of illegal foreign currency dealings and money laundering.

They appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Simon Kandiyero on Wednesday, who subsequently postponed the matter to August 28.

