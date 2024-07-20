Neville Mutsvangwa's Trial Fails To Commence
The trial of Neville Mutsvangwa failed to commence as scheduled on Thursday, with the State citing the need to finalise its investigations before proceeding with the case.
Neville and two alleged accomplices, Simbarashe Tichingana and Elias Majachani, are facing charges of illegal foreign currency dealings and money laundering.
They appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Simon Kandiyero on Wednesday, who subsequently postponed the matter to August 28.
In addition to the currency-related charges, Neville is also facing a separate charge of breaching the Telecommunications Act. He was allegedly found in possession of a Starlink router without authorisation.
The accused individuals are represented by their lawyer, Shepherd Makonde, and are out on US$1,000 bail each.
Neville is the son of Christopher Mutsvangwa, who serves as the ZANU PF spokesperson, and Monica Mutsvangwa, who holds the position of ZANU PF Women’s League’s Secretary for Administration and is also the Minister of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development.
Monica said the charges of illegal foreign currency trading against her son, Neville, were fabricated.
