POTRAZ Denies Chivayo's IMC Communications Has Exclusive Rights To Partner Starlink

4 minutes ago Sat, 20 Jul 2024 10:13:02 GMT

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has clarified the licensing of internet service providers (ISPs) in the country, including those partnering with Starlink.

Speaking to The Herald, POTRAZ Director-General Gift Machengete said the regulatory body has issued several ISP licenses to both prospective and existing operators, and none of these licenses carry sole or exclusive rights to partner with Starlink.

This appears to contradict a previous announcement made by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on May 25th, where he stated that IMC Communications, which is linked to businessman Wicknell Chivayo, had been approved as the “sole and exclusive local partner” for Starlink in Zimbabwe.

