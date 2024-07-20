State Withdraws Charges Against Isau Mupfumi

4 minutes ago Sat, 20 Jul 2024 05:05:25 GMT

The State on Thursday, 18 July, withdrew charges against Isau Mupfumi, a prominent businessman from Mutare and a member of ZANU PF’s Central Committee.

The withdrawal of charges came after the State acknowledged that there was no evidence linking Mupfumi to the violent clashes that occurred in Mutare’s central business district in May, reported The Herald.

Mupfumi had been arrested in May, along with 49 rank marshals and touts, following violent confrontations between rival machete-wielding gangs at Sakubva Bus Terminus and the Old Harare Rank in the city.

