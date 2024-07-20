State Withdraws Charges Against Isau Mupfumi
The State on Thursday, 18 July, withdrew charges against Isau Mupfumi, a prominent businessman from Mutare and a member of ZANU PF’s Central Committee.
The withdrawal of charges came after the State acknowledged that there was no evidence linking Mupfumi to the violent clashes that occurred in Mutare’s central business district in May, reported The Herald.
Mupfumi had been arrested in May, along with 49 rank marshals and touts, following violent confrontations between rival machete-wielding gangs at Sakubva Bus Terminus and the Old Harare Rank in the city.
He was subsequently released on US$1000 bail while the 49 rank marshals and touts remained in custody after being denied bail.
Mutare magistrate, Tendai Mahwe presided over the matter, while Sandra Mlambo prosecuted.
Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:
128GB storage, 6GB RAM
$148 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
Mupfumi was represented by lawyer Victor Chinzamba of Mugadza, Chinzamba and Partners.
More: Pindula News