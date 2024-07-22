13 Juveniles Accused Of Killing Chinhoyi Man With Bricks
Police in Chinhoyi are investigating a murder case that occurred on Saturday, July 20th. The victim was a 21-year-old man named Passmore Moyo.
According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Moyo was assaulted with bricks to the head by a group of 13 male juveniles following a dispute over an undisclosed issue. The violent attack resulted in Moyo sustaining serious injuries.
The victim was transported to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital for treatment but succumbed to his wounds at the medical facility. Police said:
ZRP is investigating a case of murder which occurred on 20/07/24 along Hunyani River, near Rusununguko, Chinhoyi in which Passmore Moyo (21) died. 13 male juveniles assaulted the victim with bricks on the head following a scuffle over an undisclosed issue.
The victim succumbed to the injuries while receiving treatment at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.
In an unrelated incident, the police in Kadoma are investigating a case of attempted murder that occurred on Saturday around 2:30 AM at the Waverly Bus Stop in Kadoma.
It is alleged that a male suspect, whose identity is yet to be determined, assaulted a 17-year-old juvenile with both booted feet and clenched fists.
The suspect then proceeded to stab the victim once in the stomach using an Okapi knife, before fleeing the scene.
The injured victim was immediately taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital for medical treatment.
