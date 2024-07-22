13 Juveniles Accused Of Killing Chinhoyi Man With Bricks

7 minutes ago Mon, 22 Jul 2024 05:53:23 GMT

Police in Chinhoyi are investigating a murder case that occurred on Saturday, July 20th. The victim was a 21-year-old man named Passmore Moyo.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Moyo was assaulted with bricks to the head by a group of 13 male juveniles following a dispute over an undisclosed issue. The violent attack resulted in Moyo sustaining serious injuries.

The victim was transported to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital for treatment but succumbed to his wounds at the medical facility. Police said:

