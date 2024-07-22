Tougher Penalties For Traffic Offences Ahead Of SADC Summit
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works have requested the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to authorise stricter penalties for traffic violations ahead of the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit, which is scheduled to be held in Harare.
The ZRP and the Harare City Council have launched a joint operation targeting unregistered public transport operators and passengers using unauthorised pickup and drop-off points in the capital.
In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Shingirayi Mushamba, the Chief Director of Spatial Planning and Development in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, revealed that less than half of the kombis (minibus taxis) operating in Harare are currently registered. Said Mushamba:
Between 2019 and 2021, Greater Harare had 9 000 kombis, with only 4 000 of them being registered. The City of Harare is currently conducting a traffic census to understand the number of operators on the roads so that we get rid of the unregistered ones.
This will ensure that the kombis left on the roads are manageable and can be accommodated at the termini.
Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:
128GB storage, 6GB RAM
$148 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
We are also encouraging kombi operators to register with associations so that they can self-regulate.
For all these problems, we have the rules in place, but our issue has always been a lack of enforcement due to manpower challenges…
Some of these measures will continue being implemented even after the summit, as part of the urban renewal programme.
Offenders are now being taken to court and we have requested that they be handed custodial sentences.
Normally, when someone is taken to court, the Judiciary has a choice of either making them pay a fine or give a custodial sentence.
So, the police and the Ministry of Local Government have requested the Judiciary to give custodial sentences for road rules violations during and after the summit to deter bad driving.
Private vehicle operators who disregard traffic laws will also be charged the same as kombi drivers. We are also working on barricading illegal or undesignated bus stops across the city.
In a separate interview, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the joint crackdown operation and said they were working closely with the JSC. He said:
Police are arresting motorists who are driving against oncoming traffic, those creating third lanes on the roads and those who fail to stop at red traffic lights.
The Judicial Service Commission has assured us that the right sentences will be given to such individuals.
The 44th SADC Summit is set to take place from August 17-18, 2023 in Harare. The summit, which is the highest decision-making body of SADC, is held annually.
More: Pindula News