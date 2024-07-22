Tougher Penalties For Traffic Offences Ahead Of SADC Summit

Between 2019 and 2021, Greater Harare had 9 000 kombis, with only 4 000 of them being registered. The City of Harare is currently conducting a traffic census to understand the number of operators on the roads so that we get rid of the unregistered ones.

This will ensure that the kombis left on the roads are manageable and can be accommodated at the termini.

We are also encouraging kombi operators to register with associations so that they can self-regulate.

For all these problems, we have the rules in place, but our issue has always been a lack of enforcement due to manpower challenges…

Some of these measures will continue being implemented even after the summit, as part of the urban renewal programme.

Offenders are now being taken to court and we have requested that they be handed custodial sentences.

Normally, when someone is taken to court, the Judiciary has a choice of either making them pay a fine or give a custodial sentence.

So, the police and the Ministry of Local Government have requested the Judiciary to give custodial sentences for road rules violations during and after the summit to deter bad driving.

Private vehicle operators who disregard traffic laws will also be charged the same as kombi drivers. We are also working on barricading illegal or undesignated bus stops across the city.