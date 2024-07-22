Zimbabwean Consulate In Johannesburg Introduces Electronic Payments For E-Passport Fees

7 minutes ago Mon, 22 Jul 2024 13:04:54 GMT

The Zimbabwean Consulate in Johannesburg has announced a significant change in its payment policy for e-passport services, effective Monday, 22 July 2024.

According to a public notice issued by the Consulate, starting from the aforementioned date, the Consulate will begin accepting electronic card payments for the e-passport fee.

The fee will be charged in the Rand equivalent of US$170, calculated based on the previous week’s average USD/ZAR exchange rate. It said:

