Zimbabwean Consulate In Johannesburg Introduces Electronic Payments For E-Passport Fees
The Zimbabwean Consulate in Johannesburg has announced a significant change in its payment policy for e-passport services, effective Monday, 22 July 2024.
According to a public notice issued by the Consulate, starting from the aforementioned date, the Consulate will begin accepting electronic card payments for the e-passport fee.
The fee will be charged in the Rand equivalent of US$170, calculated based on the previous week’s average USD/ZAR exchange rate. It said:
Please be advised that with effect from Monday, 22 July 2024, the Consulate will start accepting electronic card payments for the e-passport fee, i.e. the Rand equivalent of USD170, calculated on the basis of the previous week’s average USD/ZAR exchange rate.
However, the administrative fee of R300.00 will still continue to be paid exclusively in cash. The above measure has been introduced for public safety and convenience.
The Consulate further wishes to advise members of the public that due to circumstances beyond its control, it will be closed for business on Wednesday, 24 and Thursday, 25 July 2024, respectively. The Consulate will resume operations on Friday, 26 July 2024.
More: Pindula News