8 Killed In Toyota Probox Accident Along Ngundu-Tanganda Road
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on July 21, 2024, at around 7:50 PM along the Ngundu-Tanganda Road.
In a statement, the ZRP said the accident occurred at the 70-kilometre peg on the road, where a Toyota Probox vehicle with registration number AFD 7476, carrying nine passengers, veered off the road and rammed into a bridge pillar.
The vehicle overturned several times, throwing all of the passengers out of the vehicle before it landed on its right side.
Tragically, eight of the passengers were killed in the accident, while the remaining two were injured. Police said:
A Toyota Probox registration number AFD 7476 with nine passengers on board veered off the road before ramming onto a bridge pillar. The vehicle overturned several times throwing out all passengers before landing on its right side.
The bodies of the victims were ferried to Chiredzi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were taken to Collin Saunders Hospital and Chiredzi General Hospital for treatment.
