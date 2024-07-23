8 Killed In Toyota Probox Accident Along Ngundu-Tanganda Road

7 minutes ago Tue, 23 Jul 2024 05:43:27 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on July 21, 2024, at around 7:50 PM along the Ngundu-Tanganda Road.

In a statement, the ZRP said the accident occurred at the 70-kilometre peg on the road, where a Toyota Probox vehicle with registration number AFD 7476, carrying nine passengers, veered off the road and rammed into a bridge pillar.

The vehicle overturned several times, throwing all of the passengers out of the vehicle before it landed on its right side.

