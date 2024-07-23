Govt Warns Schools Barring Learners From Exams Due To Unpaid Fees

In an interview with The Herald on Monday, Primary and Secondary Education Ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro condemned this practice, adding that denying learners the chance to take their exams is a clear violation of their rights.

Said Ndoro:

It is a fundamental right for every child to access education and no student should be denied the opportunity to sit for examinations due to unpaid fees. This policy is in alignment with the Government’s commitment to ensuring inclusive and equitable education for all students. The Government upholds the principle that education is a right for every child. Denying students the opportunity to write examinations because of unpaid fees contravenes this principle. Schools are encouraged to find alternative ways to address financial issues without compromising the students’ right to education.

According to The Herald, two schools in Harare, Glen View High School 1 and Glen View High School 2, have been denying students the opportunity to write their end-of-term examinations if they have outstanding school fees.

Glen View 1 High School Development Committee chairperson, Tarirai Samambgwa, allegedly informed parents in a WhatsApp group chat that students with unpaid fees would not be permitted to sit for the examinations, which commenced on July 10.

The message directed to parents reads in part:

Facilitating these examinations requires a significant amount of money, as various materials are needed for science and practical subjects. However, the school is currently facing a challenge due to outstanding payments from some parents. This mid-year examination stage is crucial for a child’s education and to ensure its success, all school fees must be paid in full. Therefore, only students who have paid their school fees in full will be provided with the necessary requirements to sit for these exams.

Unlike past practices where school authorities would simply lock out learners with outstanding fees, preventing them from accessing the examination rooms, schools have allegedly adopted a different approach this time.

Instead of barring these students from the school premises entirely, the school authorities are instead directing them to spend their time playing on the school grounds while their peers are writing the examinations.

Ndoro said the Ministry was aware of reports concerning Glen View High School 1 and 2 and was investigating the reports. He said:

We are aware of reports concerning Glen View High School 1 and 2 and are taking immediate steps to address the situation. The Ministry will be investigating these claims and ensuring that the schools comply with the national policy. Any school found in violation of this policy will be required to take corrective action promptly.

