Nephew (30), Aunt (17) Jailed For Incest
A 30-year-old man and his 17-year-old aunt from Chimanimani, appeared before the Mutare Magistrate’s Court charged with sexual intercourse within the prohibited degrees of the relationship, as defined in Section 75(2)(f) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on an unknown date in January 2024, the older accused, the 30-year-old man, returned home and found his 17-year-old aunt, the second accused, in the kitchen hut.
He then offered her US$1 in exchange for having sexual intercourse with him, and she accepted the proposition.
The two accused persons then agreed to keep the matter a secret and engaged in consensual sexual intercourse twice that evening, while the rest of the family was inside the main house, which is separate from the kitchen hut.
The matter only came to light when the 17-year-old aunt discovered that she had become pregnant as a result of unlawful sexual encounters with her much older relative.
The Mutare Magistrate’s Court sentenced both accused persons to 12 months imprisonment.
However, 6 months of the sentence were suspended for 5 years, and a further 6 months were suspended on the condition that the accused individuals complete 210 hours of community service.
More: Pindula News