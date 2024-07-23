Nephew (30), Aunt (17) Jailed For Incest

8 minutes ago Tue, 23 Jul 2024 07:23:43 GMT

A 30-year-old man and his 17-year-old aunt from Chimanimani, appeared before the Mutare Magistrate’s Court charged with sexual intercourse within the prohibited degrees of the relationship, as defined in Section 75(2)(f) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on an unknown date in January 2024, the older accused, the 30-year-old man, returned home and found his 17-year-old aunt, the second accused, in the kitchen hut.

He then offered her US$1 in exchange for having sexual intercourse with him, and she accepted the proposition.

