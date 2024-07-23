US$10 000 Offered To Locate Bulawayo Fraud Suspect

The suspect is being sought in connection with a fraud case of US$300 000.00 which occurred in Bulawayo. The suspect defrauded a local firm and disappeared.

A reward of US$10 000.00 is being offered to anyone who will give credible information on the identity and location, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact the National Complaints Desk on telephone (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800 197.

However, according to ZimLive, the picture of the man attached to the ZRP statement is a suspect investigators have hunted for years over the 2018 White City bombing. Reported ZimLive:

Police issue a statement with a picture of a man they say is wanted for fraud. Wanted he might be, but not for fraud. In fact the man in the picture is a suspect investigators have hunted for years over the 2018 White City bombing.

The White City bombing refers to a terrorist attack that occurred in Bulawayo on July 23, 2018.

The attack took place at a political rally being held at the White City Stadium, which was attended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other top government officials.

As the rally was concluding, an explosion occurred near the stage, killing 2 people and injuring over 40 others, including several senior government figures.

President Mnangagwa was unharmed, but Vice President Kembo Mohadi sustained injuries in the blast.

