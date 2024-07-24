"Air Zimbabwe To Resume Direct Flights To London"

We have seen that many people like to go to England, and we want to take advantage of that as a country.

Due to where we are located in the region, to have an airline that will fly into Gatwick (in London) is a huge advantage.

We are also going to ferry our minerals to UAE passing through the DRC.

Mhona further elaborated that Air Zimbabwe’s planes are no longer banned from flying to London, following the government’s clearance of a $1.4 million debt owed to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in 2022.

In May 2024, a new state-of-the-art radio navigation system was installed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport as part of a $153 million expansion and modernization project.

More: Pindula News

