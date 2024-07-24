"Air Zimbabwe To Resume Direct Flights To London"
Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said that plans are underway to resume direct flights from Zimbabwe to the United Kingdom.
Addressing journalists in Harare on Monday, Minister Mhona also revealed that Air Zimbabwe, the national flag carrier, will be relaunching its Harare-Johannesburg flight route starting from July 29. He said (via The Herald):
Air Zimbabwe, from July 29 is set to resume the Harare-Johannesburg flight and we are not going to end there but we are also going to resume the Harare-London flight.Feedback
We have seen that many people like to go to England, and we want to take advantage of that as a country.
Due to where we are located in the region, to have an airline that will fly into Gatwick (in London) is a huge advantage.
We are also going to ferry our minerals to UAE passing through the DRC.
Mhona further elaborated that Air Zimbabwe’s planes are no longer banned from flying to London, following the government’s clearance of a $1.4 million debt owed to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in 2022.
In May 2024, a new state-of-the-art radio navigation system was installed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport as part of a $153 million expansion and modernization project.
