Immigration Crackdown In South Africa Sparks Panic Among Zimbabweans

South African immigration officials have launched door-to-door searches in parts of Johannesburg, targeting spaza shops and other businesses.

This crackdown has left undocumented Zimbabweans living in the country fearful that they might be discovered and subsequently deported.

In an interview with CITE, Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena, Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa, said:

We are worried that there seems to be an increase in the number of arrests targeting undocumented migrants. While the law states that undocumented individuals must be arrested, we do not contest the right of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and immigration officials to arrest undocumented people. [However], [t]here is now a new tendency where people are rounded up at their places of work or residences and taken to police stations where they are asked to pay hefty sums of money – R3,500 or so – for their release. It appears as if migrants are being used by SAPS for fundraising purposes.

Mabhena argued that while South Africa has the right to arrest anyone violating immigration laws, the best solution is to document the undocumented. He said:

South African middle class and big companies employ migrant labour and exploit them. We believe the best way to deal with migrant labour is to document the undocumented. The arrests of undocumented migrants are not new. It has been happening since 1994, even during the apartheid regime, but it is not the solution.

An undocumented migrant, Hardlife Shoko, from Shurugwi, who does odd jobs and sometimes works on farms, said:

I came to South Africa seeking a chance to rebuild my life. Exploitation is real there because the farm owners say we don’t earn much since we don’t pay rent while working there. I live in constant fear that I will be caught and deported. It’s a daily struggle to avoid attention but continue working.

Recently, Gauteng Social Development Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Faith Mazibuko warned landlords across South Africa that they could face arrest if found harbouring foreigners who are in South Africa illegally. She was quoted as saying:

Residents across South Africa who have undocumented tenants need to take immediate action. When the police commence with the raids, arrests will be made, and it will include the landlord. It is your duty as a landlord to request all documents of your tenants.

