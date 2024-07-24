"Masaraure Fired For Unauthorised Absence From Duty"

The letter indicates that Masaraure had been absent from work since 2019, and his termination was effective from May 24, 2019, the last day he reported for duty. Part of the letter reads:

It has been noted that your salary was ceased after you failed to report for duty. You did not, thereafter, come forward to claim your salary or avail yourself to your head of office to advise why you had failed to report for duty. You have still not reported for work to date. Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

You were, thus, absent from duty for a continuous period in excess of 30 days without having been granted leave of absence.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Masaraure condemned his dismissal from his teaching position, claiming that he had been denied the right to be heard.

Masaraure has been a prominent and outspoken advocate for the rights of teachers in Zimbabwe, championing better working conditions and defending the independence of the education sector from political interference.

He has been a vocal critic of the government’s treatment of teachers, who have long grappled with issues like low salaries, inadequate resources, and poor working environments.

