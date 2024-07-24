Police Concerned Over Murder And Crimes Of Passion Across The Country

Murder cases are also being recorded from people clashing at beer-drinking places, witchcraft allegations and debt settlement disputes.

The police have also recorded cases where minors aged between Seven years to 17 years have killed each other while playing or engaging in various chores which include running, and playing soccer, among others.

In one of the cases, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of murder which occurred on 20th July 2024 at around 2200 hours at Bigest Farm, Tengwe.

Liberty Chimurambi (28) lured his wife, Aphocine Mandimutsa (24), to a footpath where he stabbed her with an unknown object on the neck before committing suicide.

Aphocine Mandimutsa was found lying lifeless with a cut on the neck about 500 metres from her parents’ homestead while Liberty Chimurambi was found hanging from a tree at Paradise Farm, Tengwe on 21st July 2024.

The bodies of Aphocine Mandimutsa and Liberty Chimurambi were ferried to Karoi District Hospital for post-mortem.

Investigations by the police established that the couple had a misunderstanding over infidelity and they were on separation.

In another murder case which occurred on 21st July 2024 at around 2030 hours, Ezekiel Chibvongodze (29) stabbed his wife, Mitchel Evelyn Katakwe (25) and his son, Tawana Chibvongodze (5), with an okapi knife at a house in Nyameni, Marondera. The suspect allegedly had a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue.

After committing the offence, the suspect fled from the scene and later handed himself over to the Police on 22nd July 2024 for the due processes of the law to take its course.

On 19th July 2024, Memory Choga (41) was arrested in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Jeche Primary School, Sadza in which her husband, Douglas Choga (45) died.

The suspect assaulted the victim with a log indiscriminately following a misunderstanding after the victim had transferred his monthly salary from his bank account into his Ecocash account. The victim sustained multiple wounds all over the body and he succumbed to the injuries.

On 21st July 2024, Thembelihle Maphosa (22) was arrested in connection with a case of murder in which Timothy Ncube (25) was found dead at his residence at Mahaja Extension, Ntabazinduna on 19th July 2024. The victim had a deep cut on the neck and the head.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Disco Mubonesi (29).

The suspect is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Ndunduma Village, Chipinge on 20th July 2024 in which his aunt, Mandawani Muponesi (60) died.

Disco Mubonesi burnt the victim’s hut after accusing her of witchcraft. The suspect went on to stab the victim with a sharp object on the arms and legs.

The victim was ferried to St Peters Hospital, Chipinge for treatment where she succumbed to injuries upon admission.

In another case, Senge Ncube (45) was ferried to Plumtree Hospital by a well-wisher after he was found lying by the roadside with multiple injuries at Mbali Business Centre, Plumtree on 19th July 2024 at around 0800 hours.

The victim succumbed to the injuries on admission at the hospital. Anyone with information to contact the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to find peaceful methods of resolving disputes or differences at the family and society level.

This includes at fora where adults and children will be embarking on various socio-economic activities. The church, traditional leaders and the general community are implored to come on board to ensure the public respects the sanctity of human life.

The Police will continue to engage communities in order to promote the culture of law-abiding citizens in all facets of life.

