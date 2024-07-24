Rufaro Stadium To Host Defence Forces Day Celebrations

6 minutes ago Wed, 24 Jul 2024 08:33:19 GMT

The 2024 Defence Forces Day celebrations will be held at Rufaro Stadium in Mbare, marking a departure from the event’s traditional venue at the National Sports Stadium.

The location change comes as the National Sports Stadium, a 60,000-seater facility, has been out of use since September 2023, when it hosted President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration ceremony.

The iconic stadium is currently undergoing renovations to bring it up to the standards required by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host international football matches.

Feedback