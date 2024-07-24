ZANU PF Youth League Criticises Mutsvangwa Over Succession Remarks

5 minutes ago Wed, 24 Jul 2024 07:57:46 GMT

ZANU PF Youth League Political Commissar Taurai Kandishaya has criticised the party’s spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa for saying Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was not ordained successor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, reported ZimLive.

Mutsvangwa was quoted by a weekly publication over the weekend saying there was no pact or agreement between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga for the latter’s ascension to the presidency.

Mutsvangwa also said Mnangagwa does not have the power to unilaterally endorse a preferred candidate to succeed him when his current term expires in 2028. He said:

