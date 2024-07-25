All-female Police Crack Unit Unsettles Armed Robbers
A specialised unit of female homicide detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department’s Nehanda Team has been cracking down on armed robbers terrorising residents and businesses in Harare.
As reported by The Herald, this new all-female team was created to operate under the CID’s Women’s Network.
Over the weekend, four detectives from this elite squad engaged in a gunfight and busted an Epworth-based robbery syndicate. The confrontation resulted in the death of one suspect.
The other gang members were arrested when the female detectives called in reinforcements, including their male colleagues. This led to the recovery of firearms and ammunition used by the robbery syndicate.
The suspects are linked to 10 cases of robbery, including the one which occurred on May 16, 2022, at a security company in Harare where US$142 995 cash and six firearms were stolen.
Norest Prosper Mutambudzi (48) was killed following a shoot-out in Epworth on July 18, while Thembinkosi Matutu (47) and Batsirai Hutsi (21) were arrested.
This followed the arrest of Innocent Chawaguta (37), Tafadzwa Chirinda Charute (36), Owen Mbayi (37), Promise Mussa (36), Tapiwa Chigwaze (39), Winston Matizanadzo (46), Kamuriwo Mudziwaona (39), Farai Chauke (38), Simbarashe Vhazhure (33), John Manobo (34) and Happy Matombo (58), in connection with a spate of robbery cases which occurred in Harare and surrounding areas from May 2022 to April 2024.
More: Pindula News