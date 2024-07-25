All-female Police Crack Unit Unsettles Armed Robbers

4 minutes ago Thu, 25 Jul 2024 15:37:48 GMT

A specialised unit of female homicide detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department’s Nehanda Team has been cracking down on armed robbers terrorising residents and businesses in Harare.

As reported by The Herald, this new all-female team was created to operate under the CID’s Women’s Network.

Over the weekend, four detectives from this elite squad engaged in a gunfight and busted an Epworth-based robbery syndicate. The confrontation resulted in the death of one suspect.

Feedback