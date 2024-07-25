Police Speak On The Arrest Of 44 ZINASU Activists In Harare

The Zimbabwe Republic Police sets the record straight on the arrest of 44 Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) activists at ZESA Training Centre, Belvedere, Harare on 24th July 2024.

The Police were only called in after violence erupted amongst the ZINASU group. The violence led to the destruction of ZESA and State property.

As a result, Police were called in to come and maintain law and order. This is on record and can be confirmed by ZESA officials.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police therefore dismisses a statement by human rights lawyers and civic organisations as well as social media postings alleging that it is the Zimbabwe Republic Police which caused the violence.

We appeal to civic organizations to verify with Police before issuing statements or raising unsubstantiated allegations.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there are laws to be observed in the country and anyone who engages in acts of violence and destruction of property will be brought to book.

Above all, those organizing political gatherings should comply with safety and security provisions and tenets of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act, Chapter 11:23.