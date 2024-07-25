ZANU PF War Veterans League Pushes For Mnangagwa Third Term

5 minutes ago Thu, 25 Jul 2024 05:41:15 GMT

The ZANU PF War Veterans League has joined other party provinces and wings in calling on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to reconsider his decision not to seek re-election when his current term expires in 2028.

The Constitution of Zimbabwe allows for a maximum of two presidential terms, meaning Mnangagwa cannot legally seek a third term in office.

On 04 July 2024, Mnangagwa had pledged not to seek a third term, reaffirming his respect for the constitutional term limits.

