ZIMRA Employee In Court For Fraud
A Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) Customs Official was recently arraigned before the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court on charges of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.
It is alleged that Simon Tagura Homera fraudulently facilitated the movement of 25 trucks loaded with chrome concentrate belonging to Harnkar Warjukar, an Indian national.
The trucks were reportedly transporting the cargo from Mvurwi to Reddy Cargo Services Warehouse located in City Deep, Johannesburg, South Africa.
The State further alleges that Homera used a bill of entry that had previously been used by Zim Alloys to clear the 25 trucks in February 2023, enabling the unlawful transit of the cargo.
The criminal charges stem from Homera’s actions during the period between November 1, 2023, and February 2024, when the alleged fraudulent activities are said to have taken place.
Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:
128GB storage, 6GB RAM
$148 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
Homera was denied bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on August 5, 2024.
More: Pindula News