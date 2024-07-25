ZIMRA Employee In Court For Fraud

8 minutes ago Thu, 25 Jul 2024 13:06:50 GMT

A Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) Customs Official was recently arraigned before the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court on charges of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.

It is alleged that Simon Tagura Homera fraudulently facilitated the movement of 25 trucks loaded with chrome concentrate belonging to Harnkar Warjukar, an Indian national.

The trucks were reportedly transporting the cargo from Mvurwi to Reddy Cargo Services Warehouse located in City Deep, Johannesburg, South Africa.

