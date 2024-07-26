Acquire Passports And Regularise Your Stay, Zimbabwe Tells Citizens Based In South Africa

On June 18, 2024, in this building, we commenced the rollout of the e-passport delivery platform to our nationals abroad and I am happy that we started in South Africa. I am pleased to inform you that the system trial run that we conducted on e-passports was a tremendous success. Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543 The e-passport processing centre housed in this building enables Zimbabwean nationals here in South Africa to apply for and obtain this critical document much more conveniently, and quickly – without the middleman. The trial run ends today with the official launch of the project. The centre has successfully processed a total of 2,146 e-passport applications. Fellow Zimbabweans in South Africa, I urge you to access these services and ensure that you have the required documentation to reside and work in this country. By respecting and abiding by the laws of this country, you will be contributing immensely to the good name and image of Zimbabwe, here and beyond, particularly, given the ties between Zimbabwe and the Republic of South Africa.

The newly launched chancery building was handed over to Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi.

The centre is managed by Zimbabwe’s Consul General in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri.

Hamadziripi said Zimbabwe’s Consulate in Cape Town is being renovated, and would also be producing e-passports in the future. He said:

I therefore invite Zimbabweans in South Africa to come to the consulate (in Joburg) and apply for birth certificates and passports, and thus ensure that you have the minimum requirements to regularise your stay in this country.

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, in a message delivered by Ambassador Tebogo Seokolo, Deputy Director General responsible for Africa, said:

We welcome the launch of the e-passport processing centre in our country, as one of the five centres around the world. We believe that the launch of this centre will enhance the movement of people and goods, as well as services between our neighbouring countries. We meet at the seminal moment in South African history when we are celebrating 30 years since the dawn of our democracy in 1994. I am equally pleased that this year we are also celebrating 30 years since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between our two countries. Our frequent and consistent interactions bode well with the resolve to continue nurturing our existing relations. To this effect, the opening of this chancery is as important to us as much as it is to the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe. I take this opportunity to congratulate you on the opening of this beautiful property and the launch of the e-passport.

